Highway 1 blocked by semi fire near Webb, Sask.

Officers with Saskatchewan RCMP are on scene of a semi fire on Highway 1 – approximately eight kilometres west of the village of Webb.

RCMP notified the public of the incident at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the westbound lanes of the highway remain blocked by the burning semi. No injuries have been reported to police.

As a result of the incident, RCMP are expecting a lengthy closure – meaning detours and delays for travelers hoping to pass through the area.

The village of Webb is located approximately 270 kilometres west of Regina.

Updates on the closure can be accessed through Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.