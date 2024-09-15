REGINA
Regina

    • Highway 1 blocked by semi fire near Webb, Sask.

    An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Officers with Saskatchewan RCMP are on scene of a semi fire on Highway 1 – approximately eight kilometres west of the village of Webb.

    RCMP notified the public of the incident at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday.

    According to police, the westbound lanes of the highway remain blocked by the burning semi. No injuries have been reported to police.

    As a result of the incident, RCMP are expecting a lengthy closure – meaning detours and delays for travelers hoping to pass through the area.

    The village of Webb is located approximately 270 kilometres west of Regina.

    Updates on the closure can be accessed through Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News