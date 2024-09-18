Moosomin officially opens upgraded airport after years of work, $10 million in funding

Residents in Moosomin celebrated the official opening of their community’s airport infrastructure project – the result of a $10 million investment.

The new 5,000 foot by 75-foot paved runway will allow air ambulances to fly in and out, as well as help with the long-term growth of the community, specifically for local businesses.

“This makes such a difference because it gives us another option to use,” expressed Dr. Schalk van der Merwe, family physician and vice-president of the Moosomin Flying Club.

“We have road transport, we have our out-wing transport, which is commonly known as STARS, and now we have our fixed wing partners which is air ambulance. Air ambulance has never been an option for us in the past, simply because they couldn't land."

Throughout six years of fundraising for the project, 17 municipalities in the southeast region helped by donating funds, including Manitoba border communities such as the RM of Ellice-Archie and Rm of Wallce-Woodworth.

"It really is a hub and has become a regional project,” said Minister of Highways Lori Carr, during the grand opening.

“It helps with business, it helps with healthcare, it helps with personal things that people need to do. If you have loved one that needs to get to a big centre quickly, now this airport will be able to accommodate that."

In addition to the Government of Saskatchewan contributing over $2.4 million, Nutrien put $1.7 million towards the project back in February of 2023.

"You need the local governments, you need the provincial governments, the corporate partnership – Nutrien – and the rest of the private sector which are the small businesses locally,” Tyler Thorn explained, president of the town’s Community Builders Alliance.

“I think you need all four working together to make something like this happen."

Earlier this summer, the southeast town introduced a housing incentive of $30,000 to any new builders in the community, and an additional $8,000 for every door built after.

Thorn said the airport adds to the community’s goal to increase the area’s population and strengthen its economy.

"An airport really gives you region access to the rest of the province, the country and the world. If there's businesses looking to expand, the airport gives those businesses access to come here," he said.

“For existing business it maybe makes it easier for their executive teams to get here. I think certainly when they have better access they bring some new investment and some expansion with them. It also helps retain with some entrepreneurs we have here locally that are growing their business.”

Although the runway is fully operational, the community is still fundraising to purchase lights for the project to help with planes landing at night.