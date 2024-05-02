REGINA
    • Highway 1 crash involving SUV and 'farm implement' sends one to hospital

    RCMP
    Saskatchewan RCMP say one person was injured following a crash on Highway 1 involving a vehicle and a semi.

    The crash was reported at around noon on Thursday. Moose Jaw RCMP responded to the scene seven kilometres east of Moose Jaw, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

    The initial investigation determined that a black SUV collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer pulling a “farm implement.”

    The male driver of the SUV was injured in the crash and was taken to hospital.

    The lone driver of the semi did not report injuries to police.

    The road was cleared by 1:30 p.m.

    RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

