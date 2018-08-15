

CTV Regina





The RCMP says Highway 1 is partially closed between Moosomin and the Manitoba border as crews fight a grass fire in the area.

Police say visibility on the Trans-Canada Highway is poor due to smoke from the fire. Some structures were lost in the blaze, the RCMP said in a news release.

One eastbound lane of the highway opened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the Moosomin fire department has some areas of the blaze under control, and it is working to completely control the fire.