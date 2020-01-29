Highway 47 blocked near Stoughton by crash: RCMP
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:36AM CST
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
REGINA -- The RCMP says Highway 47 is blocked by a crash near Stoughton.
The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the RCMP, the crash is about 16 kilometres south of Stoughton. Traffic is being rerouted in both directions.
The RCMP says the road will likely be blocked for about four hours.