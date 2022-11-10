Highway Hotline smartphone app now available

Motorists travelling in Saskatchewan can now download an updated Highway Hotline app for their smartphone to check road conditions.

The province said a new version of the Highway Hotline includes cleaner graphics and added functions like an expanded route-planning feature that includes road conditions.

The Highway Hotline has been available for almost 50 years and was originally a phone service people could access. Today highway conditions can still be heard over the phone by calling 1-888-335-7623 or 511.

Roughly 6.5 million people use the Highway Hotline online per year.

Last winter the province said the hotline set a record with nearly 13 million hits.

The new app is available free of cost at Google Play and the Apple Store by searching Saskatchewan Highway Hotline.