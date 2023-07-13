'Historic announcement' surrounding 2024 Country Thunder headliner to be announced

Those heading to Country Thunder this weekend are in for a big announcement on Saturday, according to festival organizers.

Fans in Craven will be the first to know the 2024 headliner, which organizers are promising to be a ‘historic announcement.’

Country Thunder’s Megan Benoit joined CTV on Thursday to chat about the event.

“Right before Brett Kissel takes the stage, we’re going to have everyone come to the main stage, get ready for a big announcement, we’re kinda gearing up for it,” she said.

“There’s been a lot of buzz, we’re excited. It’s a very big superstar,” she added.

She said fans at Craven this weekend will get the first chance to buy tickets for next year’s festival.

As for this year, Benoit said the people she has talked to are eager to get the show going.

“The lineup this year, people have been very excited about, particularly Tim McGraw, just having him be able to perform this summer,” she said. “We’re really excited for the entire lineup.”

Campers started arriving at Craven on Wednesday, and the official kickoff for Country Thunder will be on Thursday night, with High Valley set to perform.

“It’s always fun to have a really solid Canadian act at the beer gardens for the kickoff,” Benoit said.

Tickets for the festival are still available and can be bought here.