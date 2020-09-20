REGINA -- Melfort Mustangs defenceman Dylan Ashe was known for spending countless hours rebuilding his 1984 Chevy truck.

Ashe, who passed away on the weekend, also loved hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.

"He always had a big smile coming home and hugs before and after he left," said his mother, Della, speaking to CTV News Regina via Facebook.

"Hockey and his team were his life," she said.

Della said Dylan died in a vehicle rollover incident that happened on Saturday night.

"I can honestly say I'm numb, and my heart literally feels broken," she said.

The Melfort Mustangs provided condolences for his family.

“From our entire organization we would like to send our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Ashe family. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” the team said on Twitter.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League has also expressed condolences.

The Ashe family. Dylan (third from left) died in a vehicle rollover during the weekend. (Della Ashe/Submitted)