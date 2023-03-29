Hockey Saskatchewan unveils 5 teams for inaugural season of female junior league
Hockey Saskatchewan has announced that five teams will take part in the inaugural season of an under 22 female junior league.
The five teams will be based out of Regina, Kindersley, Lumsden, Outlook and Swift Current/Gull Lake.
“We are thrilled to have these five clubs participate in the Provincial Female Junior Hockey League's inaugural season and we’re confident that these communities will provide a great environment for female players to develop and excel,” Hockey Saskatchewan general manager Kelly McClintock said in a news release.
Hockey Saskatchewan said the league will give female players graduating from the U18 level more opportunities to continue their hockey careers at a high level while still be able to pursue playing at the university level.
A specific process by the Saskatchewan AAA/AA Task Team was put in place that reviewed applications from communities around the province seeking to host a team in the new league.
Hockey Saskatchewan said the five host communities were selected after careful and in depth consideration.
The league was first announced in December last year.
Hockey Saskatchewan said the inaugural season will take place in 2023-24.
