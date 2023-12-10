Holiday gala fundraiser returns to Moose Jaw Musuem and Art Gallery

The Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery (MJMAG) held their annual gala celebration Saturday night.

The after hours party included live and silent art auctions, behind the scenes museum tours, as well as drinks and snacks.

The night acts as a fundraiser for the programming the MJMAG provides throughout the year.

“It’s been a little while, pre-pandemic since we’ve done an auction. We’re really thrilled at the response we’ve had and turnout as well,” said Jennifer McRorie, the museum’s director and curator told CTV News.

Attendees were able to view the exhibits being shown, titled “Wakšúpi: Historic Lakota Beadwork,” and “How the Sky Carries the Sun,” by Katherine Boyer.

Both of the works explore Indigenous history and ideas.

“The Lakota people are still here, and their relatives, the people you see in these pictures are still here in southern Saskatchewan,” said Dave Pelletier, the President and Chairman of MJMAG.

Attendees were also allowed to view inside of the MJMAG vaults, which house over 7,000 artifacts and 3,000 pieces of art.

“People really like to see behind the scenes. It’s always fun to share the stories in those vaults,” said McRorie.

Throughout the year, MJMAG sees approximately 4,500 school children. Classes and presentations hosted by MJMAG include roughly 10,000 people.

The annual galas help fund these engagements.

“We believe we have a great museum that stands tall within Canada,” Pelletier added.

“It’s time we show off some of the collections we have here.”