Homeowner calls for safer barriers at intersection after impaired driver plows through multiple yards

Colleen Jeeves looks at her damaged fence after an impaired driver smashed into it early Wednesday morning. (GarethDillistone/CTVNews) Colleen Jeeves looks at her damaged fence after an impaired driver smashed into it early Wednesday morning. (GarethDillistone/CTVNews)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener