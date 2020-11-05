REGINA -- A 22-year-old Regina woman has been fined $2,800 for breaking the Public Health Order, after a large party over the weekend.

In a release, Regina Police said it was called to the area of 12 Ave. N. and Sturdy St. on Sunday morning, for a report of a party with around 50 attendees.

When police arrived on scene, officers saw around 30 people fleeing through the back yard and over the fence into a nearby park.

Police said the residents were advised they were in violation of the Public Health Order limiting the size of private gatherings to 10.

On Thursday morning, an RPS officer returned to the home and issued a ticket for $2,800.

RPS said it will not be releasing the person’s name.

Police is urging Regina residents to familiarize themselves with the Public Health Orders in effect.