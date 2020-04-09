REGINA -- Many Easter celebrations won’t look like normal this year as travel restrictions, restaurant closures and gathering limitations have been put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professional chef Josh Miller says the holiday is typically one of his busiest days of the year.

“It’s going to be a big change from our normal meal of 10 to 12 people,” Miller said. This year, he’ll just be cooking for his wife and their two young kids.

But he said despite the difference, it’s important to try to make the holiday as normal as it possibly can be.

He’ll still cook a turkey, and Ukrainian foods as per their family traditions.

To make things a little more special, he’ll have his kids helping out in the kitchen, too.

“What we’re going to do is to try to get the kids involved, maybe in some of the baking,” he said.

Easter meal take out

For people not wanting to cook this Easter, many local restaurants in Regina are offering special holiday meals for take out or delivery.

Sprout Catering posted their meal options on social media, and within minutes they were sold out.

“Easter is such a special time to get together with friends and family, and obviously that can’t be going on right now, so we really wanted to offer some sort of comfort or normalcy,” Haley Blackmore, the co-owner of Sprout Catering, said.

While Easter is usually a busy time for business, Blackmore said she wasn’t expecting the level of support they received for this Easter meal.

The province is encouraging people to celebrate Easter “responsibly.”

“Don’t gather with those outside of your household. Don’t go shopping unnecessarily,” Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.

Although the Easter weekend will likely look different than normal for many people this year, the Premier says staying home will help flatten the curve, so things can hopefully be back to normal next year.