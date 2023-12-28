Huge plume of smoke seen at Wheat City Metals in Regina

Fire crews are responding to Wheat City Metals in Regina on Thursday afternoon.

Before 1 p.m., crews were called to 2881 Pasqua St. North for a report of a fire.

A large plume of smoke can be seen in the area. Saskatchewan RCMP and Regina Fire crews are on scene.

Using the video player above, you can watch the smoke billowing from the area.

Regina Fire crews secured a water source and contained the fire, according to a release from the City of Regina sent around 3:30 p.m.

There is no threat to the surrounding area, the release said.

This is a developing story, more details to come when they are available…