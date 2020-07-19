REGINA -- The board of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team has suspended an assistant coach following an assault charge laid against him.

Saskatchewan RCMP told CTV News Monday that Curtis Toneff has been charged with assault for an incident that happened on May 24.

In a tweet from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League on Sunday, the Broncos acknowledged the charge.

It said Toneff will have no further association with the Broncos until further notice. It said the board and staff won’t comment further on the matter because the issue is before the courts.

RCMP said Toneff was charged on June 2. He will appear in court on Aug. 17.