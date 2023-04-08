Hundreds of athletes to descend on Regina for 2023 Canadian Ringette Championships

Regina is set to host almost 1,000 athletes as the preparations continue for the annual Canadian Ringette Championships.

Ringette, a non-contact winter team sport originally developed in 1963, is coming to the Queen City for a weeklong championship event, according to a news release from Ringette Canada.

A total of 48 teams consisting of 900 athletes and 249 bench staff from across Canada will compete in 190 games over the weeklong tournament.

The champions of the U16, U19 and National Ringette League divisions will be crowned over the course of the event.

“As well as determining champions, the tournament provides athletes with the opportunity to compete at the elite level, encourages fair play and interprovincial goodwill, and increases the visibility of the sport across the country,” the release read.

The Cooperators Centre is set to host the national event.

On-ice action will begin early Monday morning (April 10) and will end with the closing ceremony on April 15.

More information can be found on Ringette Canada’s website.