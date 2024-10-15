Multiple departments called to commercial building fire near Drinkwater, Sask.

A commercial building fire near the community of Drinkwater, Sask. required a response from multiple fire departments on Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the Rouleau Fire Department said crews were called to the blaze southeast of Drinkwater around 12:20 p.m.

The Rouleau department says that seven members, a pumper and multiple rescue members responded — and they weren’t alone.

The Wilcox Fire Department, RCMP, SaskPower, SaskEnergy, Kirby Transport, the Wallers and Dwayne Burkitt all joined their effort to snuff out the flames, according to the post.

The building was listed for sale online on Royal LePage’s website for $4,700,000.

It’s not yet known if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Drinkwater, Sask. is about 55 kilometres southwest of Regina.

