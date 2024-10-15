Vehicles stolen from Regina compound found badly damaged on railway tracks

Regina police say two of four vehicles stolen from a compound early Thursday morning were found badly damaged on railway tracks, with a third located in the nearby community of Pilot Butte.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to a compound on the 1300 block of McCara Street around 3:20 a.m., after being told a group of males had entered the compound.

Police said later in the day officers found two of the vehicles, said to be trucks, severely damaged on railway tracks northeast of the compound, with a man walking away from them.

He was arrested on the 1200 block of Park Street and was found to be involved in the theft of the vehicles. Police believe he was also responsible for damaging a railway switch.

The 42-year-old man was charged with break enter and commit, mischief over $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

He made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon, police said.

Just after noon on Thursday, Regina police said that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Police located a third of the four stolen vehicles in Pilot Butte. The 25-year-old driver was arrested on scene.

She was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Regina police said she will make her first court appearance on Nov. 14.

Police did not say if the fourth vehicle was recovered or not.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.