REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s premier had strong words for councillors, after the Regina’s Executive Committee passed a motion that would see restrictions places on energy companies advertising with the City.

At Wednesday morning’s Executive Committee meeting, councillors voted to consider energy companies the same as tobacco and cannabis products, in its Sponsorship, Naming Rights and Advertising Policy.

The motion passed Executive Committee, despite being voted against by Regina’s Mayor Sandra Masters and three other councillors. It was advance to City council next week.

Premier Scott Moe threatened to pull funding from the province’s Crown corporations, currently allocated to the City of Regina.

“The City of Regina receives about $29 million a year from the municipal surcharge on SaskPower bills and $4.3 million from the municipal surcharge on SaskEnergy bills,” Moe wrote in an emailed statement.

“If these Regina City councillors have such a strong aversion to accepting money from energy companies, I assume they will no longer want to receive these funds, which could instead be distributed to other Saskatchewan municipalities.”

He called the motion “a hypocritical attack on the hardworking workers and employers that fuel Saskatchewan’s economy.”

More to come...