'I'm excited': Riders' Harris to miss pre-season game for birth of son

Trevor Harris at Riders' training camp. (Chad Hills / CTV News) Trevor Harris at Riders' training camp. (Chad Hills / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener