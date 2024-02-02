'I'm stoked': Sask. teen embracing opportunity to play lacrosse in Australia
Colby Thomas, 17, will be heading to Melbourne, Australia as part of the Canadian Lacrosse Canada League Development Team (CANDT).
Born in Saulteaux First Nation, Thomas said he is proud to represent his community in this next chapter of his career.
"I don't know how to process it, but I'm really excited about it because it's Australia and it's a big improvement from where I last played,” Thomas said.
Thomas is one of 20 athletes from across the country who will be joining the Canadian Lacrosse League (CLL) at the U18 level.
The 2024 International Indoor Junior Lacrosse Commonwealth Cup Championship will be happening from Feb. 13-24 in Melbourne.
"The physicality [of lacrosse] is pretty fun, getting to hit people and it's just fun going out there and getting to wack people with your stick. I would say that's probably the best part of it,” Thomas said.
Throughout his career, Thomas played for Lakeland Heat out of Bonnyville, Alta. for the past five seasons and most recently, played for Team Saskatchewan at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax.
"Making Team Saskatchewan for NAIG was pretty cool,” Thomas told CTV News.
“They really helped me improve my game, the support from my teammates was pretty good. My confidence skyrocketed playing lacrosse and I just felt it helped me become a better player."
One of Thomas’ former coaches, Guy Lapointe, said he is proud to see Thomas make it to the CLL at the beginner level.
“I’m very happy for him. Obviously, when you see kids you’ve coached get to that point it’s good to see,” Lapointe said.
"I know a lot of parents when they first watch it, they perceive it as a more brutality sport, but if lacrosse is played the right way it is harmless and it's a fun sport to watch.”
Thomas said his mom has been one of his biggest supporters throughout his career,
“A big shout out to my reserve for helping fund me and a big shout out to my mom for her continued support throughout my career, and being the best lacrosse mom there is,” he said.
Thomas said he hopes to join the National Lacrosse League (NLL) one day.
“I’m stoked to go to Australia, it’s such a cool place to go to,” he said smiling. “It’s actually on my mother’s bucket list to go, it’s just so surreal and I’m excited to go and enjoy the hot weather.”
