REGINA -- The Mosaic Stadium field will be turned into Saskatchewan’s largest public outdoor skating surface, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced on Monday.

The skating area dubbed “Iceville” will be open to the public over the holidays and into early 2021.

REAL said the Saskatchewan Health Authority has approved the project, with a limit of 30 guests allowed on the ice at one time. COVID guidelines will be enforced throughout the venue.

Anyone who wants to skate is asked to book a 45 minute time slot ahead of time on the Evraz Place website.

REAL said Iceville will be open from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28, weather permitting.