Improvements in offense saves Riders from a failing grade after loss against Redblacks: Wes Cates
There were a few signs of improvement for the Riders following yet another loss – this time against the Ottawa Redblacks.
The 36-28 defeat marked the third straight loss for the green and white.
According to Wes Cates, turnovers were the main issue and reason for the loss. While some elements of the Riders' offense were looking better than previous weeks.
Brit Dort
Well we’re not seeing each other on the happiest of occasions recently – but its time for another edition of X’s and O’s as we break down another Riders loss with Wes Cates. But I do welcome you in Wes.
Wes Cates
“Hey Brit. Yeah two losses we didn’t think we were going to be having to talk about but hopefully they can right this ship pretty quick.”
Well let’s start here with the cost of turnovers for Saskatchewan. Five on the night, Ottawa scoring 25 of their 36 points off those turnovers. Your thoughts?
“Yeah I mean a couple of them were just bad bounces. I guess when we look at Tevin Jones, he had a great catch over the middle and then kind of DB puts a helmet on the ball, but definitely the pick before half and the fumbles by Dolegala just weren't good decisions. It wasn't good ball security on the fumbles, it wasn't a good decision on that interception. I understand that maybe you're trying to work a ball in the field goal range, but the lower receiver on that play, there was a deep out and the short route. Lower guy was open. He could have probably worked up the field to kind of get the yards that you were drawing for. And it really cost them and it was a big momentum swing and obviously if you're losing the turnover battle by that much. I think it was what five to one. There's no way you can really expect to win games that way. So to keep it a one score game late, I guess was almost good for the Riders.”
Well, this is their third loss in a row they snapped the Redblack's seven game losing streak. They have not won on the road since Week 3 of the season. What needs to change Wes? And does that include coaches, for those calling for coaching change?
“Well, I don't think right now. I really don't believe in switching or making a coaching change when you're actually in a position to get into the playoffs and possibly have a chance to win a Grey Cup right? Albeit, it doesn't look that way. But this team is managing with the competition that they've gone up against to stay competitive and stay in the middle of the pack. So I think the biggest thing is we saw some good changes up front. We saw a run game, Frankie Hickson with nine for 77 which was an eight and a half yard average. I thought they moved the ball well and kind of took what the defense gave them most of that first half of this past game. It just seems like they are starting to get on the right track but you just got to eliminate the turnovers. It's always hard to play on the road. But if you don't have turnovers, and you take what the defense gives you. What a good defense like the Riders have when they're not put in bad situations. You can really come out with some wins and definitely be competitive at the end of the game and have a chance to score at the end.”
Okay, well this team is 6/8 currently on the year. They finished last year 6/12. They ended the season on a seven game losing streak. Does it feel a little bit like Déjà vu? Should we be worried?
“I’d have to say yeah Brit it does feel a lot like last year. But hopefully, you know some other teams are struggling and the Riders have some winnable games down the stretch. So let's hope they could pull out a couple of these last ones – stay in third place in the West. Clearly B.C. and Winnipeg are locking up playoff spots but right now the Riders are still in the driver's seat. So it does feel eerily similar to last year but let’s hope that they find a way to change things up this year.”
Well I do have to make you give them a grade because we haven't done it for the last couple of weeks. I will say – 193 rushing yards they gave up. They had five sacks, they committed 11 penalties. What are you giving them this week Wes?
“Devonte Williams for the Redblacks was just running all over. I don’t think any team would’ve wanted to deal with him that day – he was doing a great job running the ball. I think the defense is still struggling with tackling and kind of shoring up the front side and making plays when they need to get off the field and they need to. The offense really had a good first half except for that last 1:42. Special teams we saw Super Mario get back in the end zone. So I'm gonna regrettably give them a D minus. I thought they really had some good things going on that game. They just kind of fell apart after that those turnovers late in the first half. I’m going to let them pass this week. But next week Brit, if they lose, I'm gonna have to fail them.”
Absolutely. It's gonna be a tough one. They're heading to B.C. to take on the Lions. Thanks for this one Wes.
No problem.
Wes Cates is a Grey Cup Champion. He previously played as a running back for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2007 until 2011. In that time he recorded 46 touchdowns, over 4,700 yards rushing and 2,095 yards receiving. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Cates now calls Saskatchewan home.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said he has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
'ET Canada' cancelled by Corus Entertainment, blames 'challenging' advertising market
The studio lights are going dark at 'ET Canada.' Corus Entertainment says it has decided to cease production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine after 18 seasons.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here's when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing-passwords policy.
IED believed to be on vehicle in Barrie, Ont. parking lot explodes, sparking evacuations and road closures
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Immigrants to thank for Canada's record population growth this year: StatCan report
Thanks to immigrants, Canada was likely one of the fastest growing countries in the world between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
OPINION New to Canada? Here's your guide to purchasing or renting your first home
Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.
Her family inherited a 900-year-old Italian castle. Here's what it's like living there
Ludovica Sannazzaro Natta moved into the 45-roomed, turreted, fairytale Castle Sannazzaro when she was four years old.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon shelter's move to bar drug users increases chances of 'people dying,' advocate says
Saskatoon harm reduction advocate Kayla DeMong says the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s decision to force high-needs drug users from its shelter increases the odds that people will die outdoors this winter.
-
Death of man found in Saskatoon dumpster no longer considered suspicious
Saskatoon police say they’re no longer investigating the death of a man near St. Paul’s Hospital on Tuesday morning.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter to evict dozens with 'complex needs'
Saskatoon Tribal Council will bar around 30 people with "complex needs" from its Emergency Wellness Centre as of Oct. 1.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge laid in fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including Winnipeg
Winnipeggers will have to wait a little longer for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to perform in the city for the first time.
-
Closing arguments underway in trial of jail guard charged in Manitoba inmate’s death
‘I can’t breathe’ were the last words an Indigenous inmate ever said after pleading for his life during a struggle with the jail’s tactical team - these details presented in court by Crown prosecutors in their closing arguments in the trial of the jail guard charged in the death.
Calgary
-
Suspect in custody after shooting outside Calgary International Airport
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Calgary International Airport.
-
Driver sentenced to 12 years in hit and run death of Calgary police officer
A young man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
The company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak that has infected hundreds at numerous Calgary daycares has been charged with operating without a business licence.
Edmonton
-
Police seek help identifying 4 who robbed southeast Edmonton liquor store
Investigators in Edmonton are searching for four people who robbed a liquor store in the city's southeast last Tuesday and they are looking to the public for help.
-
Kane jokes he's aiming for '100 goals, 100 assists' on Oilers top line with McDavid and Brown
After a rough second season in Edmonton – including a gruesome wrist slice and broken ribs – Evander Kane has high hopes for his potential on a new-look Oilers first line.
-
Watch: Hawrelak Park rehabilitation progress
On Sept. 27, the CTV News Edmonton drone flew over Hawrelak Park to see the progress on the park rehabilitation.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW Ontario launches review into workplace injury pay after Jamaican migrant workers win legal battle
The provincial government is reviewing how workplace safety claims filed by seasonal farm workers are handled following a years-long appeal by four Jamaican migrants who were permanently injured on the job.
-
Ontario councillor calls herself a 'modern-day slave' after pay docked
An Ontario city councillor is calling herself a 'modern-day slave' after council voted to dock her pay for 30 days following an investigation by the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said he has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered 'unreserved apologies' Wednesday for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War and said he has reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the wake of the incident.
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in outstanding fines for red light running, photo radar violations
Drivers in Ontario and Quebec owe the city of Ottawa millions of dollars in unpaid fines for running red lights and photo radar violations over the past six years, according to statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including in Ottawa
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday afternoon that all 2023 tour dates will be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.
Vancouver
-
B.C. moving to join other provinces in allowing physician assistants
The provincial government is working with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC to enable physician assistants to practice by updating their bylaws, according to an announcement Wednesday.
-
'Disgraced' New Westminster school trustee resigns after social media scandal
A New Westminster school trustee who admitted to creating a fake Twitter account and trolling parents and community members has resigned her seat on the board.
-
Suspects sought after $10K in sunglasses stolen, guard attacked at Metrotown
Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing $10,000 worth of sunglasses and pepper-spraying a security guard at a Burnaby, B.C., shopping mall last week.
Montreal
-
Two women found dead in apartment on Montreal's South Shore
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating after two women were found dead in an apartment.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones remaining 2023 tour dates, including stop in Montreal
Bruce Springsteen has announced he is postponing all of his remaining tour dates this year until 2024 due to a medical issue.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria traffic disrupted after dump truck flips on Pat Bay Highway
Southbound traffic into downtown Victoria was severely disrupted Wednesday after a dump rolled onto its side on the Pat Bay Highway.
-
Pulp workers to return to Crofton mill, but curtailment of paper operations continues
There's good news and bad news for pulp and paper workers on Vancouver Island. More than 300 pulp workers at the Crofton, B.C. mill will return to their jobs next month, while their coworkers on the paper-making side will remain out of work.
-
'We can achieve these targets': Vancouver Island mayors address new B.C. housing requirements
The B.C. government has revealed its housing targets for 10 municipalities that have landed on its so-called naughty list. Saanich is being asked to build 4,610 new units. Victoria is being asked to build 4,902 units, while Oak Bay needs to build 664.
Atlantic
-
Election speculation in New Brunswick grows louder as Higgs muses about snap vote
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is dangling the prospect that he could send the province to the polls this fall, a year ahead of schedule, citing the risk of "instability and stagnation" if the legislature resumes sitting next month.
-
Nova Scotia government promises 222 public housing units to address long waiting list
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is joining with Ottawa to fund 222 public housing units as the province battles an ongoing shortage of affordable residences.
-
‘They quite literally have nowhere else to go’: 16 dogs evacuated from N.W.T. come to Nova Scotia
Sixteen dogs who were evacuated from Hay River, N.W.T., after wildfires devastated the town, have been taken in by the Nova Scotia SPCA.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin drug dealer deemed dangerous offender in child sexual abuse case
A drug dealer from Manitoulin Island has been declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of more sex crimes against children.
-
Housing protest for international students was a ‘publicity stunt,’ northern Ont. college says
The president of a college in North Bay, Ont., says a recent protest at the school that saw students sleeping in tents was a “publicity stunt” organized by an outside group.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Agar Hasan gets 16 years in death of Melinda Vasilije
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, will spend 16 years in custody before being eligible for parole.
-
Driver in fatal hit and run confessed to daughter in conversation taped by police
A driver convicted of killing an Ont. teen then fleeing the scene told his daughter he “would have done the exact same thing” even if he had been sober.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.