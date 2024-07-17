IN PICTURES: Here are some of the food items featured at Queen City Ex

The Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is just two weeks away, which means there will also be plenty of food options for people to try.

While several favourites like pizza, cotton candy and mini donuts are sticking around, there are tons of new treats to indulge in.

Pickle fans can relish the opportunity to try an ultimate pickle poutine, twisted pickle, mini-dilli dog, the big ‘dill’ dog, a triple pickle poutine, or a dill pickle cotton candy. The Big 'Dill' Dog features fried onions, bacon, pickles, green dilly ranch sauce, topped with crushed chips.

Dill pickle cotton candy combines cotton candy sugar with pickle powder for a one of a kind green treat. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition) People can also try sweet treats such as a sour candy soft serve, ube coconut little donuts, little donuts with ube creme frosting, Takis mini donuts, a s’mores sandwich, and a cowboy breakfast cornbread donut bowl.

Ube coconut little donuts are purple donuts which are infused with vanilla, fig and pistachio and paired with ube creme and fancy sweet coconut.

There will also be the option to try several different flavours of a soufflé Tokyo cheesecake.

The souffle Tokyo cheesecake will be offered in a variety of flavours. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition) As well, people can try a corndog with guacamole flavouring or blue heat flavouring, Korean BBQ fries, a hot honey ranch pizza footlong, a Korean waffle burger, Wok N Go noodles in a bag, cowboy candy colossal onion, prairie stack, burger stack, and hotdog corndogs.

Hotdog corndogs are split open and served with either chili, cheese, and flamin' Cheetos, or cheddar cheese and bacon. In addition to the usual fountain drinks and lemonade, there are also some new drinks people can try. A Ferrero Rocher milk tea is a combination of chocolate milk tea and roasted hazelnut. There will also be several brown sugar boba drinks to choose from.

