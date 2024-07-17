IN PICTURES: Here are some of the food items featured at Queen City Ex
The Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is just two weeks away, which means there will also be plenty of food options for people to try.
While several favourites like pizza, cotton candy and mini donuts are sticking around, there are tons of new treats to indulge in.
Pickle fans can relish the opportunity to try an ultimate pickle poutine, twisted pickle, mini-dilli dog, the big ‘dill’ dog, a triple pickle poutine, or a dill pickle cotton candy. The Big 'Dill' Dog features fried onions, bacon, pickles, green dilly ranch sauce, topped with crushed chips.
The ultimate pickle poutine is topped with sweet pickle slices, sour pickle slices, baby greens, and jalapeno lime aioli. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
The twisted pickle has a crispy batter with a cheesy flamin' Cheetos or dilly ranch sauce with crushed dill chips. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
The mini-dilli dog is a mini corndog slathered with sweet dilly ranch sauce and topped with crushed pickle chips. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
The triple pickle poutine combines the classic poutine with three types of pickle creations. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
Dill pickle cotton candy combines cotton candy sugar with pickle powder for a one of a kind green treat. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition) People can also try sweet treats such as a sour candy soft serve, ube coconut little donuts, little donuts with ube creme frosting, Takis mini donuts, a s’mores sandwich, and a cowboy breakfast cornbread donut bowl.
Ube coconut little donuts are purple donuts which are infused with vanilla, fig and pistachio and paired with ube creme and fancy sweet coconut.
There will also be the option to try several different flavours of a soufflé Tokyo cheesecake.
The sour candy soft serve ice cream is infused with sour flavour and topped with sour candy pieces. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
Ube coconut little donuts are infused with vanilla, fig, and pistachio for a purple look. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
If you're not ready for the full purple donut, you can try little donuts with ube creme. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
These donuts are created by a recent pastry chef graduate that features a unique sauce. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
The s'mores sandwich has toasted marshmallow fluff and melted chocolate inside a toasted sandwich. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
In the cowboy breakfast cornbread donut bowl, cornbread little donuts are soaked in buttery topping, maple pancake syrup, and bacon bits. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
The souffle Tokyo cheesecake will be offered in a variety of flavours. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition) As well, people can try a corndog with guacamole flavouring or blue heat flavouring, Korean BBQ fries, a hot honey ranch pizza footlong, a Korean waffle burger, Wok N Go noodles in a bag, cowboy candy colossal onion, prairie stack, burger stack, and hotdog corndogs.
People can try a corndog with either wholly guacamole or blue heat flavouring. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
People can try fries topped with Korean BBQ pulled pork, kimchi, and siracha aioli. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
People can try a footlong with hot honey ranch sauce with cheese and topped with pepperoni. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
The Korean waffle burger features a smash patty topped with picked onions, kimchi, baby greens, pickled radish, cheese, and Korean BBQ aioli served on a waffle. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
Noodles in a bag is inspired by street foods in a bag. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
Candied jalapenos are topped with loaded onion in the cowboy candy colossal onion. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
The prairie stack features perogies and sausage on a stick, drizzled with sour cream and chives. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
The burger stack has mini beef sliders, with brioche buns, cheese, aioli, and Dorito crust. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
Hotdog corndogs are split open and served with either chili, cheese, and flamin' Cheetos, or cheddar cheese and bacon. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)In addition to the usual fountain drinks and lemonade, there are also some new drinks people can try. A Ferrero Rocher milk tea is a combination of chocolate milk tea and roasted hazelnut. There will also be several brown sugar boba drinks to choose from.
The Ferrero Rocher milk tea is a combination of chocolate milk tea and roasted hazelnut. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition)
The brown sugar boba is available in a variety of flavours. (Photo source: Queen City Exhibition) The Queen City Ex is set to run from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2024.
