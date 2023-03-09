Incident that led to suspension of Moose Jaw Warriors players was not criminal, police say

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it believes the incident that led to the suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors players in February was not criminal.

“Police have looked into the matter and believe the incident to be non-criminal in nature. As such, we have no further comment,” said Scott Pattison, communications advisor for the EPS media relations unit in an email to CTV News.

The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced the suspension of four players on Feb. 11.

Goaltender Connor Ungar, defenceman Max Wanner, forward Lynden Lakovic and defenceman Marek Howell were all suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into “possible violations of team rules and the WHL Standard of Conduct policies,” the league’s statement read.

In February, the Moose Jaw Police Service confirmed it was aware of the situation but did not have any further details. The EPS was investigating the incident.

CTV News has reached out to the WHL and is awaiting a response.