Four Moose Jaw Warriors suspended 'indefinitely': WHL

Four players on the Moose Jaw Warriors have been suspended indefinitely, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The league announced the suspensions Saturday evening.

Goaltender Connor Ungar, defenceman Max Wanner, forward Lynden Lakovic and defenceman Marek Howell were all suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into “possible violations of team rules and the WHL Standard of Conduct policies,” the league’s statement read.

The WHL's Standard of Conduct includes policies on racial and derogatory comments, abuse, bullying, harrasment, hazing, social media and networking, personal conduct as well as diversity and inclusion.

All four suspended players were not present for the Warriors match up against the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre on Saturday night. The Warriors lost out 8-4.

The Moose Jaw Warriors declined to comment on the matter as of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, deferring to the WHL.

No other information regarding the suspensions was provided by the league.