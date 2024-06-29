Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina

Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.

The Saskatchewan ESports Association (SEA) held their summer Arcadian event.

It gave local gamers the opportunity to win cash prizes of up to $500 and bragging rights.

The gamers played ‘Super Smash Bros,’ all in Arcadian format. This meant the best players in the region were not allowed to enter the singles bracket.

The new players then had the chance to play in other formats, including a doubles team.

Carter Graham, the organizer of the event, said tournaments like this are a great opportunity to build community among the gamers.

"We are a pretty small province, all things considered. I look at our numbers compared to other provinces like Alberta, Manitoba, and we have had a consistent solid entrance for the number of people we have. It's really such a tight-knit community, that coming together, like Saskatoon, like other places in Saskatchewan, coming together just for one tournament, it's great. It really shows how strong the community is," he said.

The event was hosted by the University of Regina’s Smash Club and was sponsored by the Saskatchewan ESports Association.