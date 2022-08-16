'Inclusive and affordable childcare': Government seeks to encourage unregulated childcare to get licensed

A recent federal visit to Saskatchewan sought to persuade unregulated childcare facilities to get licensed in order to receive provincial and federal benefits.

In an announcement on Aug. 11, federal minister of families, children, and social development Karina Gould outlined that starting Sept. 1, 2022, families with an infant in full-time regulated childcare can expect to pay up to $550 less per month than what they paid in Jan. 2022.

“Whether in Regina or in Unity, Saskatchewan access to quality inclusive and affordable childcare matters to all families,” Gould said.

The announcement was a welcome sign for residents, as inflation continues to raise the cost of living.

“Nothing is getting cheaper, so this is the sort of thing that’s actually working out for people that have children,” said Megan Schmidt, who works as a director at First Years Learning Centre.

According to Schmidt, First Years Learning Centre currently has a 1,600 person waitlist for childcare, a common problem throughout the province.

The government plans to add an additional 28,000 spaces to regulated childcare over the next four years.

However, Schmidt believes the problem is more than just additional spaces.

“We can open, you know, a million more spaces, but they might not actually be open because who's going to work in those spaces?” said Schmidt.

“We are facing a massive staffing crisis right now.”

The announcement illuminates the province’s plan to introduce $10 a day childcare by 2025.

The lower childcare fees apply to regulated childcare centres only, therefore encouraging unregulated centres to get their licence.

“Some people that have their kids in home daycares that aren't licensed might look at putting their kids in licensed care,” said Schmidt.

“Just because they won't be getting the fee decrease that the rest of the families are getting who are in licensed care.”

In a statement, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education said it continues to encourage unregulated childcare providers to become regulated so families can start benefiting from the fee reduction.