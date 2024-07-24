Increased police presence reported in Alida, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting an increased police presence in the village of Alida.

The presence is in connection to an ongoing investigation, the service said Wednesday morning.

Sask. RCMP noted that the there was no increased risk to public safety.

“If that changes, we will notify the public,” the service said in the announcement.

The increased presence is estimated to last for the remainder of Wednesday morning.

Alida is located in Saskatchewan’s southeast corner, approximately 250 kilometres southeast of Regina.