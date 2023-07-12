Independent review into Experience Regina brand launch set to be released

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will release the results of an independent review of the controversial Experience Regina brand launch on Thursday.

In March, Tourism Regina rebranded to Experience Regina and was met with immediate backlash after several slogans sexualized the city and played off the city’s name, mainly the fact that it rhymes with vagina.

Soon after the launch and subsequent criticism that came from people around the globe, the organization posted on social media that it had removed “all content that is offensive or inappropriate.”

Slogans that drew negative attention included, “show us your Regina” and the “city that rhymes with fun.”

Following the launch, REAL president and CEO Tim Reid said “it was clear that we fell short of what is expected from our amazing community.”

Experience Regina was then branded back to Tourism Regina in April after the website was unavailable all together for a number of weeks.

“We looked at what we felt in the public that we were hearing, and we felt that going back to Tourism Regina was the best thing that we could do at this time,” REAL board chair Wayne Morsky said at a news conference on April 13.

“This will allow us to return to work and support the local visitor’s economy as we head into a busy spring and summer season,” Morsky added.

In a news release on Wednesday, REAL said George Cuff, an independent consultant with George B. Cuff & Associates Ltd. will speak alongside Morsky.

In April, Morksy said once the independent review had been completed REAL board of directors would review it and submit it to Regina city council.