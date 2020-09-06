REGINA -- The Indian Head Elementary School will begin the year with online learning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Prairie Valley School Division said in a news release Saturday night that the school decided to go with online learning because of reduced staffing levels.

It said the positive case has caused additional staff to self-isolate for 14 days. Many staff are considered close contacts.

“We are grateful for the support of our public health officials and for their direction,” said Luc Lerminiaux, the director of education with the school division.

“Now we are focused on supporting our students and teachers in starting the school year off a little differently than planned,” he said.

In-class learning is expected to resume on Sept. 17.

The Indian Head Elementary School is the only school in the division that will only do online learning for the first couple of weeks. The remaining schools in the division will start in-class learning this week.

Online learning at the elementary school will begin on Sept. 10.

“The safety and well-being of our school community is our top priority and we will continue to work closely with the SHA to ensure that necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff,” Lerminiaux said.

“We are confident that we will be able to safely resume in-class learning at Indian Head Elementary School.”