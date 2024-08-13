REGINA
Regina

    • Indigenous themed thermal spa coming to Saskatoon's Dakota Dunes Resort

    Dakota Dunes Resort unveiled a new thermal spa on July 24. Dakota Dunes Resort unveiled a new thermal spa on July 24.
    A new thermal spa is coming to one of Saskatchewan’s popular tourist destinations.

    On July 24, a ground breaking ceremony was held at the Dakota Dunes Resort located south of Saskatoon.

    The spa will be adjacent to the already established casino and golf course owned by the Whitecap Dakota First Nation.

    “This will take it to the next level as far as adding the thermal spa to the overall resort property. This will be another profit centre of the Whitecap Dakota Nation and another employment generator,” said Chief Darcy Bear of Whitecap Dakota First Nation.

    The thermal spa will be the first of its kind in Saskatchewan. The inclusion of Indigenous themes will make it the first of its kind in Canada.

    The total cost of the project is expected to reach $52 million. Construction is set to begin mid-August.

    Indigenous Services Canada has contributed $17 million to help cover the cost.

    "Increasingly Whitecap has become an important part of Saskatchewan’s plan to generate revenue from this region," Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu told reporters at the announcement.

    “I think it is important for the federal government to continue to contribute to economic development of communities like Whitecap because that is the self-determination part,” Hajdu added.

    Employment opportunities are a key point of the building of the spa and its eventual operation.

    It’s estimated over 300 jobs will be created for the construction phase, and over 150 jobs will be created when the spa is complete.

    Bear says the nation once had a 70 per-cent unemployment rate.

    Now it’s down to six per cent.

    “This is now a new business and a new product coming to the Saskatoon area that’s going to differentiate ourselves from other provinces,” Bear said.

    The spa has a projected opening date in November of 2026.

