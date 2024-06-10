Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.

Assiniboia RCMP are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask.

In an update released just after 7 p.m., RCMP reported that officers were at the scene of the collision, located approximately 6.5 kilometres south of Rockglen.

An initial investigation has determined that the school bus, which was transporting students from Rockglen School at the time, and an SUV collided at the intersection of two grid roads in the area at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

The school bus rolled into the ditch as a result of the crash, RCMP explained.

A total of nine children, all aged 16 and under, are receiving treatment for various injuries.

“We do not have information about the number of children requiring hospital treatment and we do not have an update on their conditions right now,” the news release read.

The two men in the SUV did not report injuries to police – while the adult driver of the school bus did report minor injuries.

RCMP ended off its update by saying the investigation is in its preliminary stages – but noted that it can conclusively say that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

“We do not anticipate further updates this evening,” the release read.

Rockglen is located approximately 230 kilometres south of Regina.