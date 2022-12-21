Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 39-year-old man who was also an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead on Wednesday, the province said in a news release.
According to the province, the man was found unresponsive inside his cell, EMS declared him dead at approximately 1:26 Wednesday morning.
The province said that no foul play is suspected and that the death is not related to COVID-19.
RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating with the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety conducting an internal investigation.
Next of kin have been notified.
The man’s name was not made public.
