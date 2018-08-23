

CTV Regina





One inmate had to be sent to hospital after a fight at the Regina Correctional Centre on Aug. 19.

The Ministry of Justice said the fight began in a unit at the correctional centre that evening. The facility was put into lockdown during the event to ensure the safety of staff and inmates.

One inmate was taken to hospital, and has since returned to the correctional centre.

The RCMP is now looking into the incident and will determine if an investigation will occur.