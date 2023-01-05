Investigation into Sask. man's overdose death prompts recommendations for SHA: chief coroner

The province's chief coroner has provided two recommendations to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) following an investigation into the death of a man who overdosed after receiving medical care.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Shayne Turner was taken to the Regina General Hospital by ambulance after suffering from an overdose.

According to his sister, Ashley Turner, in a November 2022 interview, Shayne was given two information pamphlets, a cab voucher and was advised to contact social assistance.

Shayne died from an overdose on Nov. 8 after being discharged.

Chief coroner Clive Weighill reopened the investigation into Turner’s death late last year and met with the family, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.

Instead of holding an inquest into the incident, Weighill made two recommendations to the SHA in December.

The recommendations urge the SHA to consider implementing a formal protocol between Regina hospital emergency departments and brief and social detox services, to provide an avenue for admittance if a person is requesting entry to a detox centre when they are released from care.

Weighill also recommended the SHA review its protocol for providing naloxone kits to people treated for drug toxicity or addiction when they are released from care.

"The Saskatchewan Coroners Service continues to work collaboratively with local agencies and the Drug Task Force to reduce drug-related harm across the province," Chief Coroner Clive Weighill said in a Thursday news release.

"The Service remains committed to educating the public whenever possible to mitigate any potential risk due to dangerous practices and conditions in an effort to keep all Saskatchewan citizens safe."

The Minister of Rural and Remote Health, Everett Hindley, met with Turner’s family in November, after the Saskatchewan NDP raised concerns surrounding the province's overdose prevention measures during Question Period.

At that time, the Turner family said they had approached the provincial coroner for an investigation.