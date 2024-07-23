'It affects the whole day': Regina daycares limiting time outdoors due to smoke

Regina YMCA Childcare Centres are limiting kids' time outdoors due to the wildfire smoke.

“It affects the whole day,” said Harbour Landing YMCA Director of Childcare Kelly Kuntz.

A heavy haze remained over Regina Tuesday as more than 600 wildfires burn across Western Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) highest air quality index for the city showed a seven, or moderate.

“Any air quality seven or greater, we don’t go outside at all,” Kuntz said. “Up until then - any sort of air quality – we keep children who suffer with asthma or another breathing ailment indoors.”

But keeping kids indoors poses a tough situation for educators as the YMCA tries to have them outdoors as much as possible.

“Outside is a very big part of [our] programming,” Kuntz added. “It’s proven to lessen behaviors and give kids added health benefits.”

Kuntz says children can get restless when they can’t go outside.

“There’s more arguing over toys,” she joked.

So even if the air quality is not perfect, they try to rotate smaller groups of kids for shorter stints of playtime.

“Everybody has a better day when we can get outside.”

Health Canada says everyone is at higher risk of developing illness related to the smoke, but it is particularly greater in those with respiratory illnesses, older adults and young children.

ECCC told CTV News Monday the combined smoke and heat can also play a factor in increasing health risks.

“People who have compromised respiratory systems often seek shelter indoors during these smoke events,” Meteorologist Brian Proctor said. “But if we combine these high temperatures, they can put themselves in a very dangerous situation very quickly.”

Back at the YMCA, Kuntz hoped the smoke clears and the sound of children playing rings loud once again.

“Being outside is an overall benefit to all children,” she said. “And for educators.”

In an alert issued at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, the ECCC warned that very poor air quality and high temperatures are set to continue into Thursday.

Daytime highs of 32 degrees and higher are expected – while overnight lows near 16 degrees are forecasted for the next several days.

According to the ECCC, a slow-moving ridge of high pressure is responsible for bringing the current wave of extreme heat into Saskatchewan.

The province is set to receive a reprieve on Thursday.

The federal weather service encourages those spending time outside to stay out of the sun during peak hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and avoid any extreme exertion.