REGINA -- Two 16-year-old girls testified in court on Wednesday to what they remember from an October 2018 party where 16-year-old Erica Hill was killed.

The boy accused of second-degree murder in the case was 15-years-old at the time of the death, so he - as well as several witnesses - cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The first witness appeared by video, and said the house on Cameron Street was full when she arrived. The witness said everyone was drinking and early in the night someone was kicked out for having bear mace on them.

The witness said later in the evening she remembers seeing Hill fighting with the accused around midnight and thought she saw the accused land a punch on Hill, around her neck area. The witness was then pushed out of the house, so she couldn’t see what happened after.

“I just seen the motions that happened,” the witness said. “The host of the party was screaming for us to get out, so we just left.” “People were pushing people off the stairs trying to get out.”

The witness said she also saw a pocket knife that night, but did not see any other weapons.

The second 16-year-old witness also appeared by video, and said she was watching Hill and the accused arguing and sensed something bad was going to happen, but never saw any weapons. The witness believed she saw the accused hit Hill with his right hand near the side of her face.

“When he punched her I guess that’s when he might have stabbed her,” the witness said.

The witness said suddenly everyone freaked out and she saw Hill fall down.

“It looked like she was falling and people were trying to hold her up,” the witness said. “It all happened so fast and everyone just started running for the stairs,” she said. “The last time I looked she was on the floor and there was blood.”

Two more witnesses are set to testify on Wednesday. Court is expected to last another week and a half.