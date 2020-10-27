REGINA -- Court heard from several more witnesses on Tuesday, detailing the October 2018 party where 16-year-old Erica Hill died.

The boy accused of second-degree murder in the case was 15-years-old at the time of the death, so he - as well as several witnesses - cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A now 18-year-old woman was the first to testify on Tuesday. She told the court she was ‘sort of’ a co-host of the party, and got to the party on Cameron Street around 9 p.m.

The woman said she wasn’t drinking at the party, and everyone was getting along at the beginning. She said people started fighting later in the evening, and she saw someone had bear mace.

“At first, when Erica was sitting beside me, someone called her from the other side of the room,” the 18-year-old said, adding that, ‘everyone then started fighting’ and she saw Erica hit her head. “Everyone started screaming and scattering.”

The witness testified, while she hear someone yell there was a knife present, she never saw anyone with a knife or any other weapon.

The court was also shown a cellphone video, taken the night of the party. It shows a crowd of people in a basement, many arguing and fighting.

The witness said she sees herself in the video, and she has seen it before circulating on social media. She pointed out Erica in the video, fighting with another person she doesn’t know.

The second witness to testify on Tuesday was a now 16-year-old girl. She said she came to the party with some friends, and they arrived around midnight.

The girl testified that, later in the evening, she saw the accused outside the home with a foot-long machete. She said she ended up fleeing the party down an alley.

Four other witnesses were scheduled to testify on Tuesday, but they didn’t show up. Court is expected to resume on Wednesday, and last another week and a half.