REGINA -- Physical distancing measures are working in southern Saskatchewan. There has been one new case in Regina in the past ten days and the South region hasn’t seen a new case since April 5.

"Regina was a point of concern, much more so than Saskatoon, in the early days of this pandemic," Premier Scott Moe said at Friday’s daily COVID-19 update. "We have proved time and time again, whether it be in a health care facility, a long-term care facility or community, we can flatten the curve when we take our physical distancing very seriously."

Saskatchewan surpassed 200 active cases for the first time during the pandemic on Friday, sitting at 203 active cases after 13 new cases and six more recoveries were announced.

The majority of those cases are in the northern part of the province with 186 active cases between the Far North and North regions.

While the province works to contain the spread of the virus in the north, Regina and Southern Saskatchewan are in good shape. Regina has dropped to just two active cases.

"It is very gratifying to see that we have, for the most part, suppressed and as far as we can see, for the next little while at least, eliminated COVID-19 transmission from the vast majority of Saskatchewan geography," Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

The Premier says the situation in La Loche and Northern Saskatchewan is a good reminder of what can happen when we let our guard down.

"No matter whether you’re in La Loche or Estevan or Esterhazy, this virus really doesn’t discriminate in who it spreads to," Moe said.

The situation is improving around two outbreaks in the province. On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared the outbreak at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert is over and on Thursday, the Lloydminster outbreak was announced as "stable", allowing the city to join in Phase One of the Saskatchewan Reopen Plan on Monday.