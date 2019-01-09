While Regina’s east end continues to expand, construction on one residential development in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood remains at a standstill.

The Glass House Condo unit on Chuka Boulevard, one of the area’s main roads, has stood half-complete for more than one year. Some of the fencing surrounding the project is falling down, as are some of the structure’s temporary balconies.

“As a resident, (it’s) absolutely an eyesore, and maybe at worst, an inconvenience,” said Tonaya McGregor with the Arcola East Community Association.

It’s a sentiment shared by many in the community. On the Glass House Condo’s Facebook page, one resident wrote, “How long has this been at a standstill? Drive by and nothing is ever being done, but hey, great home for the pigeons.” Another person called the building an “eyesore and safety hazard in the neighbourhood.”

According to Saskatchewan’s Land Titles Registry, Glasshouse Developments Ltd. purchased the property in 2013. Greenview Developments and R2 Investments are listed as investors in the project online.

Rody Moldenhauer is involved with the project. He said construction of the condo unit is stalled, due to issues with partners.

“We believe in the subdivision. We believe in the city. We believe in the project,” said Moldenhauer. “There have just been some mechanical issues with capitalization.”

Moldenhauer said they are now looking for new investors to fund the project.

“I believe the right people will come in and there will be the proper structure, and everything will go forward,” said Moldenhauer.

The Arcola East Community Association hopes the project will move forward, adding that it supports new developments in the area.

“However, we would like to see developments finished in a timely fashion,” said McGregor. “But we trust the City of Regina to enforce those rules and regulations, to make sure that things get done.”

The city said the two-year permit granted to the owner for the building has expired, and without an active permit, construction cannot continue.

“The city will continue to ensure that the site is safe and will work with the owner to facilitate a positive outcome for the project,” the city said in an emailed statement.

Moldenhauer said he has not been in direct contact with the city. An investor with Greenview Developments said they plan on restarting construction on the condo in the next several months, once financing is lined up.

“I’m pretty sure what’s in the best interest of the project and the community will get remedied,” said Moldenhauer.