'It was a disappointing year': Roughriders lose $1.1 M in revenue in 2023

The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.

The community owned team lost $1.1 million dollars in 2023 and cited two primary factors for the major loss.

“Our on field performance and the economy. Two consecutive years of 6-12 records and not making the playoffs challenged the team’s sentiment and ticket sales. The economy with the high inflation and increasing interest rates has affected everyone in Rider Nation,” said Kent Paul, Chief Financial Officer for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Paul went on to share the club’s EBIDA – Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, and Amortization in detail.

“For the year ending in March 31, 2024 the club had a positive EBEDA of $1.5 million dollars. When you add back the club’s amortization expense and interest paid on debt. The club had excess expense over revenues for a loss of $1.1 million. The club’s revenues resulted in a total in 36 million dollars, a 4 million dollar decrease from the prior year,” shared Paul.

Also added the operating expenses increased to $37 million a $900,000 increase from 2022. As well gate receipts were decreased by 1.9 million from the previous year.

“I think it is reflective of what last year was, it was a disappointing year on the field. As a result we didn’t have overly strong financials,” said CEO Craig Reynolds.

Reynolds also addressed the lack of ticket sales in 2024 and what the team is trying to do to reconcile with fans.

“Our strategy is really around trying to get families and youth to games with youth pricing, the family packs are guide. We’ve seen really good growth in that. There’s no doubt we need to get younger. In the first year we sold 2,000 family packs and last year we sold 7,000,” Reynolds said.

“It’s what every pro sports team is challenged with is trying to balance both volume and revenue. Making sure that your price is providing good value and sort of maximize your yield.”

However, Reynolds did note season ticket holders are on the decline.

“We’ve got some work to do there for sure. The reality is we’re still selling season tickets so the numbers will fluctuate. We’ve seen two straight years in decline. The number this year would be in the 10 percent range,” Reynolds shared.

The team is also aware they need to rebuild their relationship with the fans.

“We had certainly negative fan sentiment last year. So I think a few things, obviously winning really matters. The fan base wants a team that they’re proud of. And I think you’re seeing signs of that this year,” Reynolds explained.

“I think as well some of the COVID pandemic had a bigger impact in the community outreach. We went almost two years without having the players out, I think that set us back a bit and now we’re doubling down on that through the foundation. I think over 80 percent of the days we were out in the community. I think that’s really important to improve that connection,” he added.

But even with the 2-0 start to the season there are still thousands of tickets remaining for Sunday’s home opener against Hamilton but the team does not seem phased.

“They’re trending positively. We had a really good day of ticket sales since last week’s win. The reality is we sell a majority of tickets in the few days leading up to the game,” Reynolds explained.

“It’s a change in consumer behaviour that really happened post COVID. I think the Sunday night is a bit of a challenge during the school year. But we are trending positive and hope that continues into Sunday.”