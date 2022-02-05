‘It was terrifying’ stranger treks through blizzard to save stranded residents

Strong winds and snow made it nearly impossible to travel on Monday.

A dangerous situation that brought out the best in several Saskatchewan residents.

Shannon St. Onge was on her home to Pense after a day of work in Regina hoping to beat the storm.

With near zero visibility she pulled over to get help.

"I have never seen a blizzard like this. I have never been involved in a storm quite like this, it was terrifying,” said St. Onge.

St. Onge decided to post her location on the Pense Saskatchewan community page in hopes someone would be able to save her.

She never imagined what would happen next.

A former community member living in Vancouver saw the call for help and connected St. Onge to André Bouiver.

Bouvier was sitting at home when he got a phone call.

"My son called me and told me that there was somebody that was stranded at the end of our lane, which is almost a quarter of a mile up the road,” said Bouvier

Bouvier got dressed and went to start his tractor. When it would not start he grabbed a flash light and headed down his drive way.

"Sometime later, there André was with his lantern or his flashlight,” said St. Onge. “He just he was so calm and he was so cool and collected and he knew exactly what to do in that situation. He brought me so much comfort.”

Bouvier knew he could help and ventured out in the blizzard. He bravely walked down his drive way and guided St. Onge to the safety of his home.

He did it a second time for 6 other people who were stranded nearby.

“The snow I couldn't even look straight out. I had to hide my eyes with my mitts and I had a little LED flashlight,” said Bouvier. “You know you have to do something and you do it. Anybody would have done it.”

Another heroic act by a man who just wanted to help.

“I’m 80 years old, but I feel like I’m 60 years old,” said Bouvier. “I look about maybe 65 so it's all about how you feel.”