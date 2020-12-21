ITUNA -- The historic Ituna Hotel destroyed by fire on Dec. 11 was not just a community hub, but a temporary home for Gary Williams and his family.

Just 11 days prior, the family of seven had to leave their home due to a fire that damaged the upper level of the house.

After days of searching for a temporary space to stay in, the family settled into the Ituna hotel.

Tragedy struck the family a second time, when the hotel was destroyed in another fire, leaving the family to start from scratch once again.

“I remember after all the kids were in the van, I got out, I got sick. I was pacing the street thinking this can’t be happening. It was so big and we lost everything.” said Joan Sparvier.

With social services no longer providing them with assistance after December, the family is left to rebuild.

“Bit by bit, with whatever money we have. We don’t have a lot but we just have to buy what we can do it piece by piece," Williams said.

Through their hardships, the family has been able to rely on the surrounding community for help and thank them for their generosity.

The Ituna and Area Volunteer Fire Department is still investigating the cause.