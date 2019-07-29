

CTV Regina





Jesse Labelle will open for Garth Brooks at Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 10.

Labelle, who started his career in Canada, now lives in Nashville. He has opened for Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Big & Rich.

There are currently seats available for Brooks' shows on Aug. 9 and 10. The Aug. 10 show was sold out, but more tickets were released last week. A second show was added after the sellout.

Alberta artist Brett Kissel will open for Brooks on Aug. 9.

Brooks will be the first country artist to play at Mosaic Stadium. Regina is the only Canadian stop on his stadium tour.

In 2016, Brooks played six sold-out shows in Saskatoon.