Jimmy Fallon 'Experiences Regina' on The Tonight Show
Jimmy Fallon plays "Experience Regina" on The Tonight Show on June 19, 2018 (YouTube: The Tonight Show)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 10:32AM CST
The Queen City got a shout out on late night U.S. television on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Fallon played “Experience Regina” on his “Do Not Playlist."
In 2008, the Tourist Board of Saskatchewan uploaded a slideshow featuring the song — and it quickly went viral in the province.
WE DID IT! #ExperienceRegina https://t.co/Oj6bxi9jre— Jay Onrait (@JayOnrait) June 20, 2018
Since then, the song has made its across Canada. When the Memorial Cup came to Regina last month, Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole played the song on TSN’s SC with Jay and Dan.
������ Experience Regina ���� pic.twitter.com/sJEeI4v0kk— #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) May 28, 2018
Fallon’s video on YouTube has already been viewed more than 27,000 times.