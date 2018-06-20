

CTV Regina





The Queen City got a shout out on late night U.S. television on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Fallon played “Experience Regina” on his “Do Not Playlist."

In 2008, the Tourist Board of Saskatchewan uploaded a slideshow featuring the song — and it quickly went viral in the province.

Since then, the song has made its across Canada. When the Memorial Cup came to Regina last month, Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole played the song on TSN’s SC with Jay and Dan.

Fallon’s video on YouTube has already been viewed more than 27,000 times.