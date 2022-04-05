JustCurious How is the number of school days in a year calculated?

A class from Winston Knoll Collegiate’s development centre was #JustCurious how the number of days they attend class in a school year is determined.

The Ministry of Education pointed to the Education Act, 1995. It said all school division calendars must include a minimum of 950 hours of instructional time scheduled.

That’s the number of hours they said is required for each student to achieve their grade level outcomes.

So, a school division, knowing the number of hours, and taking into account the various holidays on a yearly calendar and professional development days can then determine the start and end dates for each school year.