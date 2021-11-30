JustCurious What are the highest and lowest elevation points in Saskatchewan?

REGINA -

We’ve all heard that age-old joke about Saskatchewan being so flat that you could see your dog run away for three days. In some parts of the province, that could be true, but not everywhere. A viewer was #JustCurious where you’d find the highest and lowest elevation points in Saskatchewan.

It likely comes as no surprise to you that the highest point of elevation is found inside Cypress Hills Provincial Park. One area of the park peaks at 4,567 feet or 1,392 metres above sea level. Scientists say these hills are the only part of Saskatchewan that escaped glaciation during the last ice age.

The lowest point of elevation is in the extreme northwest at just 699 feet or 213 metres above sea level.

There you go, Saskatchewan’s highs and lows.