REGINA -- Old man winter shook his fist at Southern Saskatchewan last week. It brought extreme cold temperatures and some snow. Our viewer Cally was out shovelling at her new home, and was #JustCurious where she could legally push the snow and ice on her sidewalks.

City bylaws state that all properties in the downtown area must clear the ice and snow from their sidewalks within 24 hours of a storm. If you’re outside of the downtown core, that time frame extends to 48 hours.

Here’s how it works for homeowners outside the downtown:

If the snow is on the public sidewalk in front of your home, then you may push it up to 2.5 metres into the street. No more. That means you shouldn’t just toss it carelessly into traffic lanes.

If the snow is on your private driveway or sidewalk leading to your home, then you have to push it onto your own property. That means you should shovel all of that snow, into the middle of your lawn.

If you fail to clear that snow, you’ll likely receive a warning or, even a ticket from bylaw officers.