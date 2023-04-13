Justin Trudeau promotes federal budget during Regina visit, speaks on Natural Resources Transfer Act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making several stops in Regina on Thursday to promote the 2023 federal budget.

His first stop was at a Co-op grocery store at 11:15 a.m. to discuss the federal government's grocey rebate first announced in the 2023 budget.

While at the store, Trudeau spoke to reporters, stating the federal government will not touch or change the Natural Resources Transfer Act that impacts Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba.

He was also asked about the future of Regina's Depot division. He replied that he recognizes the importance the training facility has to the city, and is committed to working towards improving police services in Canada.

Trudeau will then be taking part in a Budget 2023 town hall with students and community members at the First Nations University of Canada at 3 p.m.

More details to come…